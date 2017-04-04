Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash Over Pepsi Protest Commercial

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner’s turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Released Tuesday, the 2+ minute “Live for Now Moments” video (above) has Jenner in a platinum wig on a photo shoot when protesters amble by. She then rips off her wig, smears away her lipstick and joins them, eventually handing an officer on the demonstration line a can of Pepsi. He gulps some down, and then grins as Jenner dances off.

Reaction on social media ranged from some saying the imagery was tone deaf, to it evoking a widely circulated photo of Black Lives Matter protester Leshia Evans last year in Louisiana. Evans was detained when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

