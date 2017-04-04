Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Husband Stephen Belafonte

This comes just weeks after Brown files for divorce from Belafonte. April 4, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Divorce, Mel B, Melanie Brown, Restraining Order, Scary Spice, Spice Girls, Stephen Belafonte

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Spice Girls star Melanie “Mel B” Brown has filed a temporary restraining order against her husband Stephen Belafonte, according to documents obtained by People.

In the documents, Brown claims Belafonte threatened, beat and exploited her throughout their nearly decade-long marriage. Authorities have ordered Belafonte to stay away from Brown and her three children.

This news arrives just weeks after Brown filed for divorce from her husband, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter Madison, according to People.

In the documents, the singer claims the abuse began just five months after their marriage in June 2007 and that he would, “beat [her] down to let [her] know he was in charge.” Brown wrote in the documents that she attempted to leave Belafonte multiple times, but he threatened to take away her children and destroy her career.

At this time, neither Brown or Belafonte has publicly commented on the issue.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

