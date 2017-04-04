Oddest Items Lost and Found Inside An Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – We’ve all done it. Stepped outside a vehicle and realized we might have forgotten something and poof, your Uber is gone. So frustrating.

Recently, Uber published their Lost & Found Index. An overview of forgotten items riders have left behind. From phones, wallets to keys and glasses, we tend to misplace the most common items in a car.

As it turns out, San Francisco ranked third in North American cities to forget stuff. New York comes in second and the number #1 most forgetful city is Los Angeles.

Uber also compiled a list of the strangest items found inside their cars. How often do you lose your valuable Nordic walking poles or misplaced your bulletproof vest? Granted, there are times when it’s difficult to find that grill set, but hey, at least it’s not something obvious like that back massage device.

Here’s a short list:

Paintings

Sweet potato care package

Guitar

Engagement ring

Hot Cheetos

Notary bag

Smoke machine

Pearl earrings

Wedding outfit

Corn hole boards

Elf cut-out

Expensive slippers

Harry Potter glasses

Salsa Verde

Nintendo

Dog sweater

Arm sling

Taser

Vacuum

Jewelry box

Money bag

Violin

Lucky for us, Uber provides a way to locate those items we lose via their mobile app:

One last bit of advice when riding an Uber…avoid bringing anything with you that may get forgotten on Sundays. Apparently that is the most common day we lose things.

