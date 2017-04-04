P!nk Shares Gym Instagram, Drops Wisdom About Weight, Body Image

April 4, 2017 9:43 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – P!nk has never been one to sugar coat anything, and now she has shared her weight, height, and thoughts on body image.

The singer is known to sing about self-confidence and strength. So the pop star has shared a photo of herself looking strong in gym clothes as a reminder to people to be realistic in their expectations, and stop weighing in.

In the Instagram image, P!nk stands in front of a full-length mirror, and the caption reads, “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3”? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. … The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

