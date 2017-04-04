San Francisco Giants Top Arizona Diamondbacks With Some Help From Gorkys Hernandez

PHOENIX (AP) — Gorkys Hernandez drove in four runs and the San Francisco Giants bounced back from blowing a save in their season-opening loss to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Johnny Cueto (1-0) went five innings for the win, despite giving up home runs to Jake Lamb and Paul Goldschmidt. Lamb’s two-run shot splashed down in the Chase Field swimming pool.
Cueto allowed four runs on six hits, struck out five and walked two.
Carl Crawford homered and Joe Panik had three hits and scored twice for San Francisco.
Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (0-1) was lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 87 pitches in four innings. He gave up three runs and seven hits.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.