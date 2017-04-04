SF Cop Fired For Sending Anti-Muslim Text Messages

April 4, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Anti-Muslim, Officer fired, San Francisco, Text Messages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawyer familiar with the case says a San Francisco police officer has been fired for exchanging anti-Muslim text messages.

Lawyer Tony Brass says the officer was fired after inappropriate text messages were found during the investigation of a sexual assault involving colleagues working in the same station. Brass says officers’ phones were searched as part of that investigation.

Brass represented a lieutenant who retired amid the sexual assault investigation after he was charged with obstructing the probe. Brass declined to identify the recently dismissed officer.

Police Commission President Julius Turman confirmed an officer was fired in February for bias. Turman declined to provide more details, citing police personnel rules.

Several San Francisco officers have been found to have exchanged racist, homophobic and derogatory text messages in recent years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia