Woman Behind Wheel Shot Dead With Kids In Car In Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A woman who was driving with two young children in the vehicle was shot dead in Richmond Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to a call of a disturbance and shot possibly fired at the intersection of Rheem Avenue and 29th Street, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said.

“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped and a woman deceased in the vehicle,” Tan said. “She was in the driver’s seat.” Early indications were that the woman, who was in her 30s, was driving, he said.

Richmond Police confirmed the two children were in the car at the time of the shooting.

“It’s a targeted shooting, possibly domestic violence,” Tan said.

Police have some strong clues and are “hoping to get to the bottom of this real soon,” Tan said.

Tan described the suspect as a man in his 30s. He did not have a detailed description of the man’s appearance.

There were witnesses to the incident, and police were interviewing the witnesses, Tan said.

