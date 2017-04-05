Bald Eagle Population Makes A Comeback In Bay Area

April 5, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Bald Eagles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Long endangered bald eagles are making a comeback in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that there are 19 reported nests in eight counties.

Nests have been spotted at Stanford University, a mall, and even at water park.

The local and national eagle boom is the pay-off for decades of environmental investment. Fifty years ago, the bird seemed destined to become a memory until official protection and pesticide restrictions were issued.

Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society Executive Director Ralph Schardt says in choosing a home, eagles look for plentiful food, a nice home and a little space.

Records are sparse about bald eagles’ early populations in the Bay Area. An atlas shows a nest in 1915 south of San Francisco was the last evidence of local nesting until the current recovery.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia