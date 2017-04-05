Crews Search For UPS Truck Driver After Crash In Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Deputies with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office are assisting police and fire crews in the search of a UPS driver who went missing after his truck crashed into a tree along a remote Lafayette road Wednesday evening.

At 5:09 p.m., fire officials received a report of a crash involving a UPS truck on Hunsaker Canyon Road, Fire Capt. Lisa Martinez said.

According to the report, the truck struck a tree and the driver was believed to have been ejected.

He’s been described as a 34-year-old Hispanic man last seen wearing a UPS driver uniform.

The victim is believed to be near the 1900 block of Hunsaker Canyon Road and may be injured, according to sheriff’s officials.

Police dogs are assisting with the search. Additionally, crews are searching local hospitals for him, Martinez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s officials at (925) 646-2441.

