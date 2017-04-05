David Letterman To Replace Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

Young had to bow out due to an undisclosed illness. April 5, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: David Letterman, Neil Young, Pearl Jam

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Former Late Show host David Letterman will replace musician Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday, April 7th.

According to an official statement from the Rock Hall, “Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year’s Induction Ceremony. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled that David Letterman has agreed to induct Pearl Jam this Friday night at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony.”

Pearl Jam has a long history with Letterman, as the band has performed on the Late Show seven times throughout their career. Frontman Eddie Vedder also performed as a solo artist on Letterman’s show.

Check out the Rock Hall’s post below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia