Haz-Mat Crews Respond To Chemical Spill At Concord Medical Facility

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters and hazardous materials crews are at the scene of a chemical spill inside a medical facility in Concord Wednesday afternoon, according to a fire captain.

Around 1 p.m. crews were dispatched to Fresenius Medical Care at 4040 Nelson Ave., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. George Laing.

A gallon of formaldehyde mixed with methanol was spilled in the processing area of the facility during a transfer between a 55-gallon drum and a 1-gallon container.

Laing said the mixture presents a health hazard and is also flammable.

Around 2:30 p.m., hazardous materials specialists were preparing to enter the scene and determine if there were any issues that would require remediation.

“This is a slow deliberative process to verify that there is no immediate contamination and no spreading within the facility,” Laing said.

“The facility has been evacuated,” he added. “There is no immediate hazard and no injuries.”

