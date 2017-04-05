Hillsborough Murder Suspect Expected To Post Nearly $70M Bail

HILLSBOROUGH (KPIX 5) — Murder suspect Tiffany Li is expected to post San Mateo County’s highest bail ever, at $62 million in property and $4 million in cash, to get out of custody. It is said to be one of the largest in U.S. history.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said, “From the beginning of the case the investigation by the sheriff’s office has provided to us that she comes from a family that has many, many hundreds of millions of dollars available to them.”

The 31-year-old is charged with murder – and accused of conspiring with her boyfriend – Kaveh Bayat and friend – Oliver Adella to kill her ex-boyfriend Keith Green last year. He’s the father of their two children.

“We certainly know that there was a great deal of animus between her and Keith Green our victim, over the children,” Wagstaffe said. “And we believe that was one of the pieces at the core of what led to the end of the life of Keith Green.”

Li who was living in Hillsborough, one of the wealthiest cities in the country, has already spent a year behind bars, held on $35 million bail. If properties are being used as collateral, state law requires the equity in the property to be twice the bail amount.

Tiffany Li’s attorney Geoff Carr said, “So the property was actually put up by 15 to 20 extended family, friends, business associates, people that believe in Tiffany and think that ,one she’ll come to court and two, she’s not guilty.”

Li’s attorney says his client is not a murderer.

Carr said, “She has no prior criminal history, she’s a graduate of USF, she has a master’s degree in finance, has never been in trouble about anything.”

Carr said she and Green had reached a custody settlement in court days before his death.

“The idea that our lady has money and might be able to flee – she’s no more likely to flee because she has money than anybody charged with a serious crime and the Constitution assumes that which is why the bail is $35 million,” Carr said.