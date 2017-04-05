Historic Broadcast From The Top Of Salesforce Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Making a bit of broadcast history Wednesday, KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker became the first local television journalist to give the Bay Area a look at the views from the top of Saleseforce Tower.

Reporting from 61 stories up at a height of over 950 feet, Walker and his cameraman showed off the spectacular new perspectives the tower offers of the Bay Bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge and Sutro Tower.

The building has made an enormous change the look of the city.

When ground was broken in 2013 — it was a tower without a name — something that would rise out of the massive Transbay dig and reshape the skyline in a way we could only try to imagine through animations and artists renderings.

The Transbay Tower became Salesforce Tower in 2015 thanks to the largest lease in San Francisco history. At that point, crews were still just working on the foundation.

A ceremony is set for Thursday to mark the topping off of Salesforce Tower which will make the structure not only the tallest building in San Francisco, but also the tallest west of Chicago.

The ceremony to celebrate the major milestone is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. with remarks from San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee, SF Supervisor Jane Kim as well as Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff.