Katy Perry Admits Insecurities In Search For “Hot” Photo of Herself

It started when she screengrabbed an image she found when she Googled "Katy Perry hot." April 5, 2017 7:12 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Even Cover Girls get insecure about their appearance. Katy Perry had one of those moments late Tuesday night and admitted it to her social media followers.

“Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so…,” Perry captioned the photo.

She screengrabbed the image she found when she Googled “Katy Perry hot.” It was a sexy kitchen shot of the singer in a bra top and jean shorts.

In one of the posts she referred to, she was in the process of getting a face massage. She captioned the shot, “WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD!”

For an April Fool’s prank, the pop star had also previously shared a throwback makeup-free pic of herself in a sports bra, teasing that the shot would be the “cover” for her next album.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

