Overturned Cement Mixer Truck Blocks Northbound Lanes Of I-880

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A cement mixer truck overturned on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont Wednesday afternoon, spilling some cement onto the highway and blocking multiple lanes, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

The crash between the truck and another vehicle was reported shortly after 12:06 p.m. on northbound Highway 880 near the on-ramp from Thornton Avenue, CHP Officer Eric Anderson said.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash. Some cement spilled from the truck onto the highway and the three left lanes are blocked as of 1 p.m. while crews work to clear the scene and get the truck upright, Anderson said.

There is no estimate yet for when the lanes will reopen, he said.

