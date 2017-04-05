Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Widow Agrees To Return To Orlando From Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen will be returning from the Bay Area to Florida to face trial on charges of aiding and abetting her husband, according to court documents.

Court documents obtained Wednesday showed attorneys for Noor Salman have waived her right to a removal hearing next week and has agreed to return to Orlando to face federal charges.

It’s unclear when Salman will be transferred to Florida from the Bay Area, where she has been held in custody since her arrest there in January.

Salman, 30, is accused of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in providing support to a foreign terrorist organization, namely, the Islamic State, in the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12.

Salman is also accused of a second count of obstructing justice by misleading local police and the FBI when she was questioned in the hours following the attack.

Along with the 49 killed, 53 other people were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Mateen died in a shootout with police.

Salman was arrested last month at her mother’s house in Rodeo, where she and her 4-year-old son have been living since September.

