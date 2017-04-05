Search Mounted For Missing Mountain View Baby

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Bay Area-wide search was underway early Wednesday for a missing Mountain View baby who was abducted by his father, authorities said.
Mountain View police said that 45-year-old Michael Wallin was wanted in the abduction of his four-month-old daughter, Madilyn, late Tuesday night. The child was taken during a domestic dispute with her mother.
The pair was last seen in a blue four-door Nissan Altima with paper license plates and front-end and rear damage from a recent collision.
Michael Wallin is described as being 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Warriors t-shirt and has full body tattoos including on the tops of his hands.
Madilyn was last wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit.
Anyone with information about Madilyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (650) 903-6395.