Man Suspected Of Groping San Francisco Muni Passengers Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suspected of groping at least four women while they rode in San Francisco Muni transit vehicles has been arrested, authorities said.

While not identifying the 45-year-old man, San Francisco police have booked him into county jail on multiple misdemeanors including sexual battery, sexual battery on public transportation,‎ continuing offense of public nuisance and one felony count of false imprisonment.

SFPD Special Victims Unit investigators said police were notified of a sexual battery incident occurring on the N Judah Muni LRV line last Thursday. An officer from Taraval Station met with the victim and filed an incident report.

Further investigation turned up at least three other victims. A photo of the suspect was disseminated to Muni transit police officers and a crime alert with specifics of the incident and suspect’s photo was emailed to all officers.

In less than 24 hours, Richmond Station officers identified the suspect who was located at Carl and Stanyan Streets and taken into custody.

The Special Victims Unit is asking anyone with information related to this case to call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.