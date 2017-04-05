Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Richmond Mom In Front Of Kids Arrested

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The suspect sought for shooting his ex-girlfriend in an ambush murder in front of her two children as she drove them to day care in Richmond has been arrested in Sacramento, according to police.

The Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that the suspect, 43-year-old San Pablo resident Lawyer Dushan McBride, had been taken into custody.

McBride had last been seen driving a 2007 silver four-door Mercedes-Benz S550 with paper plates, Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan said Tuesday.

McBride was arrested at a fast-food restaurant in Sacramento, according to authorities.

The suspect was inside the restaurant and was apparently surprised when officers arrived looking for him.

Richmond Police Department Special Investigations Services (SIS) detectives, along with the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Task Force, took McBride into custody at about 1 p.m., authorities said.

McBride was arrested without incident. His Mercedes-Benz was also located and impounded for evidence.

Richmond police said they received many tips regarding McBride and that at least one tip said they should look in the Sacramento area.

McBride is suspected of fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend, 29-year-old Richmond resident Rashanda Franklin, Tuesday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police got calls about a disturbance in the area of 29th Street and Rheem Avenue. While officers were en route, more calls came in about a possible shooting in that area, Tan said.

Officers found a silver Jeep SUV stopped on Rheem Avenue at 29th Street. Franklin was unconscious in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the chest with the two boys, each under 10, in the car.

Investigators learned that Franklin was on her way to drop off her children at a daycare facility when she realized McBride was in the area, Tan said.

Franklin tried to escape, but McBride followed her. When Franklin got to the stop sign on Rheem at 29th, McBride drove ahead of her car, blocking her path, Tan said.

McBride got out of his car, walked up to Franklin, argued for a few seconds and then shot her, Tan said. McBride then fled south on 29th Street in his car.

A swarm of neighbors rushed to help after the shooting. One woman got the children out of the car and escorted them away.