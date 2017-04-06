A’s Beat Angels 5-1 To Split Season Opening Series

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX 5/AP) — Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homered to cap a four-run third and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Thursday for an opening four-game split.

Triggs (1-0), who won at St. Louis on Aug. 28, allowed an unearned run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut last April, gave up Albert Pujols’ RBI groundout in the third and left after consecutive singles in the sixth.

Triggs had pitched poorly in spring training, compiling an 8.10 ERA over 23 1/3 innings in five starts and two relief appearances.

Liam Hendricks, Santiago Casilla and Sean Doolitte combined for six strikeouts and one-hit relief.

Tyler Skaggs (0-1) had gotten a victory in his first start each season from 2013-16 but that streak came to an end as he gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Rosales scored from first when Marcus Semien’s routine single to center deflected off Mike Trout’s glove and rolled to the wall for an error. Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Healy hit a two-run homer with two outs that landed halfway up the bleachers in left.

Trevor Plouffe added an RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Friday when Oakland plays in Texas. “We’ll sit down and get a feel for where we think he is,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’re not going to jump too far ahead.” . RHP John Axford has been diagnosed with a grade 1 strain in his right shoulder. Axford has been told not to throw for at least seven days.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Raul Alcantara is slated to make his third career start against the Rangers on Friday in Texas. Alcantara went 1-1 against the Rangers last season.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.