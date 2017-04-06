Big Rig Crash On Bay Bridge Blocks Westbound Lanes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island were blocked Thursday night due to a solo big rig crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was first reported at 8:24 p.m. on Interstate Highway 80 just west of Treasure Island.
According to the CHP, the big rig had landed on its side, blocking all westbound lanes.
No other vehicles were involved.
The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for all westbound lanes. They did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.
