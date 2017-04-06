U.S. STRIKES SYRIA: Pres. Trump Orders Missile Attack on Syria AirbaseCBS News Live Video
BAY AREA STORM: High Wind WarningInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Big Rig Crash On Bay Bridge Blocks Westbound Lanes

April 6, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Bay Bridge, Big Rig Crash, CHP, traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island were blocked Thursday night due to a solo big rig crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHECK CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

The incident was first reported at 8:24 p.m. on Interstate Highway 80 just west of Treasure Island.

According to the CHP, the big rig had landed on its side, blocking all westbound lanes.

No other vehicles were involved.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert for all westbound lanes. They did not say when the lanes are expected to reopen.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia