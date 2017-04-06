BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

April 6, 2017 4:11 PM
WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters says Fox News host Bill O’Reilly “needs to go to jail” over sexual harassment allegations.

RELATED ARTICLE: O’Reilly Apologizes For Joking About Rep. Waters’ Hair

The Democratic congresswoman from California told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes during a Wednesday appearance that it’s “all catching up with O’Reilly” and described the situation at Fox News as a “sexual harassment enterprise.” The New York Times has reported that O’Reilly and his employer have paid $13 million to five women to settle allegations he mistreated them. O’Reilly hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing.

Waters also criticized President Donald Trump for defending the Fox News star, saying his words of support are “coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women.” She calls O’Reilly and Trump “two of a kind.”

O’Reilly was forced to apologize last week for a glib remark about Waters’ hair.

Fox News didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

