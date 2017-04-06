Diamondbacks Beat Giants 9-3 To Win Home Series

PHOENIX (CBS/AP) — Jake Lamb hit a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat San Francisco 9-3 Thursday night to win a four-game series over the Giants at Chase Field for the first time in nine years.

The Diamondbacks needed seven tries to win a home series in 2016 but are 3-1 for the first time since 2013 under first-year manager Torey Lovullo. And they did it against the Giants, who won nine of 10 in the desert last season.

Arizona’s David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt hit solo homers off Jeff Samardzija (0-1), and Peralta and A.J. Pollock each had two RBIs.

Jorge De La Rosa (1-0) got one out and walked two after replacing Robbie Ray in the sixth inning.

Aaron Hill hit a solo homer for the Giants, who are 1-3 for the first time since 2012.

Samardzija struck out five over the first two innings but gave up consecutive opposite-field homers in the fourth: Peralta to left, Goldschmidt to right. Goldschmidt’s was career hit No. 848, passing Steve Finley for second on Arizona’s career list. He has a ways to go for No. 1, though – Luis Gonzalez had 1,337.

Lamb put Arizona up 5-3 with his three-run homer in the sixth inning.

Samardzija allowed six runs and eight hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings.

Ray retired the first seven batters until Hill hit a belt-high pitch over the plate well over the wall in left for his first homer. Brandon Crawford had a run-scoring single off Ray in the fourth inning, and Buster Posey chased him with a run-scoring double that put the Giants up 3-2 in the sixth.

Ray allowed three runs and three hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: CF Denard Span missed his third straight game due to left hip tightness, but he stretched before Thursday’s game and is hoping to play Friday in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Matt Cain makes his 2017 debut to start a three-game series in San Diego. The three-time All-Star went 4-8 with a 5.64 ERA and was limited to 21 appearances due to injuries.

