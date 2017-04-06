James Corden & Demi Lovato Square Off In Divas Singing Competition

Who's better—divas then or divas today? April 6, 2017 9:01 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Demi Lovato and James Corden had a big disagreement last night over pop divas: He thinks today’s pop divas can’t compare to yesterday’s, and she takes that suggestion very personally. They launched into a sing-off to plead their respective cases.

“I was like, ‘they don’t make ’em like that anymore, do they?’” Corden said. “Divas back then were just better than divas are today. Know what i mean? They didn’t have Instagram, they just had sass, voice, souls.”

“I heard you’ve been telling people that divas back then are better than divas today,” Lovato said, annoyed. They launched into a sing-off to plead their respective cases.

Lovato sang Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Katy Perry’s “Roar.” Corden countered with Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

Watch the glorious diva sing-off below:

