Middle School Teacher Killed, 4 Injured Tuesday In 3-Car Collision In Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A major injury collision involving three vehicles Tuesday evening in Pleasanton killed a 61-year-old middle school teacher and injured four others.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hopyard Road and Owens Drive at 6:13 p.m., where a Toyota Rav 4 collided with a Subaru Outback, resulting in major damage to both vehicles. A Nissan Versa involved in the collision also sustained moderate damage, according to police.

Investigators believe the Toyota was headed north on Hopyard when it struck the Subaru, which was turning on to eastbound Owens Drive.

A 61-year-old woman from Pleasanton was riding in the Subaru as a passenger. She was transported to a hospital with major injuries and pronounced dead, according to police.

She’s been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as Carla Boerman.

The driver was transported with major injuries and remains in the hospital as of Thursday. An infant in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. She was treated at a hospital and released, according to police.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both transported to a hospital. The driver has already been released but the passenger is still in the hospital, police said.

The Nissan driver was uninjured.

According to her personal page, Boerman had taught at Pleasanton Middle School for two years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, her adult son and a granddaughter, Boerman said on her page.

Anyone with additional information about the fatal collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton police department at (925) 931-5100.

