Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Widow Removed From Bay Area Jail

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — U.S. Marshals removed the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen from a Bay Area jail early Thursday — the first step in her return to Florida to face trial on charges of aiding and abetting her husband, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ray Kelly would disclose any other details of her departure.

Court documents obtained Wednesday showed attorneys for Noor Salman waived her right to a removal hearing next week and agreed to return to Orlando to face the federal charges.

Salman, 30, has been held in the Alameda County jail since her arrest at a relatives Bay Area home in January. Salman has been living at her mother’s house in Rodeo along with her 4-year-old son since fleeing Florida in September.

She is accused of aiding and abetting her husband in providing support to a foreign terrorist organization, namely, the Islamic State, in the attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12.

Salman is also accused of a second count of obstructing justice by misleading local police and the FBI when she was questioned in the hours following the attack.

Along with the 49 killed, 53 other people were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Mateen died in a shootout with police.

