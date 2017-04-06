Salesforce Tower Marks Key Construction Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Salesforce Tower marked a key milestone in its construction with a topping off ceremony Thursday that officially made it San Francisco’s new tallest building.

In an event attended by numerous city officials and dignitaries, the final beam was raised into place on the 61-story, 1.4 million square foot tower. Construction continues and is expected to be completed next year, but the tower has reached its final height.

Located at 415 Mission St., across the street from the Transbay Terminal, which is also under construction, the 1,070-foot tower is visible from many vantage points around the city and across the Bay.

Developed by Boston Properties and Hines, the tower stands on land that was purchased from the Transbay Joint Powers Authority for around $192 million. The project broke ground in 2013, and Salesforce signed on as the anchor tenant in 2014.

Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff said the building, which will be one of three offices the company will have in the immediate area when it is done, will include space on the top floor that will be open to nonprofits and community groups for events on evenings and weekends.

The San Francisco-based Salesforce, which expects to have around 30,000 employees by the end of year, will have 10,000 employees in three buildings in San Francisco’s South of Market area once the tower is completed, Benioff said.

Developers are billing the tower as the tallest building west of the Mississippi, but there is some competition for that title.

The 73-story Wilshire Tower in Los Angeles, which is also nearing completion, is listed at 1,100 feet tall with a roof height of 934 feet to the Salesforce Tower’s 1,070 feet and 970-foot roof height, giving the local tower more height in terms of occupiable space.

