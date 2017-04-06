BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

San Bruno Police Find Dead Body During Missing Person Investigation

April 6, 2017 4:54 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Death investigation, Missing Person, San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Detectives investigating a report of a missing person found a dead person at a residence in San Bruno Thursday morning and they’re processing the residence as a crime scene, police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard at 10:51 a.m. and made the grisly find.

They’re questioning one person about the death. The identity of the person who died has not yet been confirmed.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact investigators at (650) 616-7100.

