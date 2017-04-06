BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

San Francisco Swim School Instructor Arrested On Child Porn Charges

April 6, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Child pornography, San Francisco, swim instructor

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An instructor at a popular San Francisco swim school was arrested this week on suspicion of child pornography offenses, police said Thursday.

Nicholas Hodges, 28, came under suspicion in March when police began an investigation into an individual who was uploading and storing what they described as “hundreds of graphic child pornography files” online.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Hodges’ home in San Francisco on Tuesday and seized devices containing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to police.

Hodges was arrested at his workplace, La Petite Baleen swim school in San Francisco. A cellphone seized from him during his arrest yielded additional evidence of child exploitation, police said.

Hodges was booked on suspicion of offenses including possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, sending harmful matter to a minor and using a minor for sex acts.

He remains in custody with bail set at $335,000, according to jail records.

Hodges’ Facebook page indicates that he began working for La Petite Baleen in September 2015. It also shows previous jobs with the Disney Store and House of Air, an indoor trampoline park in San Francisco’s Presidio.

A spokeswoman for La Petite Baleen said the company is working on a statement for the media. Police said Thursday the swim school is cooperating fully with investigators.

