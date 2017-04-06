Santa Rosa Shelter Rescues Dogs From Mexico

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — A new Bay Area dog shelter is looking past borders to save dogs. Muttopia is giving dogs from Mexico a second chance at life.

In this rural neighborhood in Santa Rosa, right before the end of the road, is a place for new beginnings.

Christi and Mancho Camblor are founders of Compassion Without Borders, a dog rescue group.

“We rescue a lot of animals from really rough places…”

They began 15 years ago in Mexico City, taking the hardest cases, like Toby who they found dragging himself through the streets. With medical care and a lot of patience, he’s now living happily in his new home in Ukiah. Mexico is a tough place for dogs and the couple have treated hundreds of abused animals in their mobile vet truck.

“And sadly, we would have to leave a lot of dogs behind because there just wasn’t a space for them to go.”

But with Muttopia, that is changing. An animal welfare group called CAPE donated $700,000 for the couple to open their own shelter. They found this former chicken ranch in December and now up to 50 dogs have a place to recover from the hard life they’ve known, on either side of the border.

“So we help animals in Mexico because they need help. We help animals here because they need help. You pretty much help. We help animals! Compassion without borders!”

And the group’s work in Mexico is starting to make a difference. Painful forms of euthanasia have been banned and new anti-cruelty laws are being enforced. They’re setting an example for an entire nation.

“Mexico really needs…people that pioneer and teach that it’s actually possible to do this. And to stop the horrendous suffering that is there.”

And at Muttopia, a new life can begin.

The group is now raising funds to build a medical clinic at the shelter.