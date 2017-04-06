BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Two Injured In San Francisco Glen Park Fire

April 6, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Glen Park, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation Thursday after a one-alarm fire erupted inside a three-story San Francisco residential building, authorities said.

Fire officials initially wrote on Twitter at 8:48 a.m. about the one-alarm fire at 119 Randall St.

About 10 minutes later, fire officials said the blaze was declared under control.

Two women were rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, fire officials said.

Fire crews also rescued five cats from the home.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

