Two Injured In San Francisco Glen Park Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were treated for smoke inhalation Thursday after a one-alarm fire erupted inside a three-story San Francisco residential building, authorities said.
Fire officials initially wrote on Twitter at 8:48 a.m. about the one-alarm fire at 119 Randall St.
About 10 minutes later, fire officials said the blaze was declared under control.
Two women were rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, fire officials said.
Fire crews also rescued five cats from the home.
A cause of the fire remained under investigation.