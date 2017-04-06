Wind-Whipped Storm Zeroing In On Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A wind-whipped storm front continued to build in strength off the Pacific Coast early Thursday, promising to batter the Bay Area with intense downpours and damaging gusts.

The National Weather Service has issued several warnings in advance of the front’s arrival.

A high wind warning was set to go into effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday morning.

8:40AM Radar Update: Still seeing some light precip across the region, much of which is not reaching the ground.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/HPuVsZSn3A — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 6, 2017

Forecasters warned that southerly winds would be sustained from 35 to 45 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph. The areas particularly vulnerable to the winds will be the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range, the Santa Cruz Mountains and coastal North Bay.

The winds will likely topple trees and down power lines before the storm moves on Friday.

San Francisco and Oakland can expect 1 to 1.5 inches of rain, which Monterey National Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson says is normal for this time of year.

Rain totals in Santa Rosa could be near 3 inches and the rain-drenched Santa Cruz Mountains could see intense downpours.

The worst of the rain, forecasters said, would arrive between 6-10 p.m. with downpours up to an inch possible.

In the Sierra, the storm could bring 1 to 4 feet of snow to the higher elevations, an unusual amount for April.

Forecasters said it will be the biggest storm the Sierra has seen in April in a decade.

Electronic monitors last week showed the Sierra’s snowpack was at 164 percent of normal. It was the most dense springtime snowpack since 2011, a year followed by five years of harsh drought.