49ers Tramaine Brock Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Tramaine Brock has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge, the Santa Clara Police announced Friday.
According to police, officers responded to domestic violence call at 9:35 p.m. Thursday and found a Brock’s girlfriend with visible injuries.
He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on a felony domestic violence charge.
Brock started all 16 games for the 49ers during the 2016 regular season. He had 49 tackles, 10 of which were solo, one interception and defended
14 pass attempts.
The eight-year veteran graduated from Belhaven University and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers in 2010.