Curry Doubtful For Durant’s Likely Return To Action

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All signs are pointing to All-Star Kevin Durant’s return to the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup Saturday night, but fellow All-Star Steph Curry likely won’t be there to greet him.
Curry has been listed as doubtful for the game after he suffered a left knee contusion in Wednesday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns.
“It’s nothing serious, but I would say he’s doubtful,” said head coach Steve Kerr.
In Durant’s absence, Curry has led Golden State to a season-high 13-game win streak and the top-seed in the West for the playoffs that start next week.
The team had hoped to play the pair for the remaining three regular season games to regain the timing lost since Durant went down with a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28th.
At the time, Durant was averaging a team-high 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists a game and nearly 2 blocks a contest.