Divided Senate Confirms Gorsuch Supreme Court Nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed Friday after Republicans tore up the Senate’s voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.

“He’s an exceptional choice, and I’m very much looking forward to confirming him today,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said ahead of the vote. “Of course, I wish that important aspects of this process had played out differently.”

Vice President Mike Pence was expected to preside as all 52 Republicans and three moderate Democrats from states that Trump won — Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana — cast their votes for the Supreme Court nominee.

Democrats denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that would further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States. Many Republicans bemoaned reaching that point, too, but they blamed Democrats for pushing them to it.

“I believe it will make this body a more partisan place,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. “It will make the cooling saucer of the Senate considerably hotter, and I believe it will make the Supreme Court a more partisan place.”

Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a senior Republican, warned of the implications of lowering the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees, thereby eliminating any role for the minority party in ratifying the selection.

“I am very concerned about the future, which will then, with only a 51-vote majority required, lead to polarization of the nominees as far as their philosophies are concerned, when the majority does not have to consider the concerns and the votes of the minority,” McCain said. McCain himself voted to lower the threshold.