Prostitute Convicted In Google Exec’s Overdose Death Ordered Deported

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An immigration judge has ordered a Northern California prostitute convicted of involuntary manslaughter in death of a Google executive to be deported back to Canada, officials said.

In a short statement, James Schwab – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Public Affairs Officer in San Francisco – said that Alix Tichelman had been ordered to be deported by a judge on Thursday.

“Ms. Tichelman came into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after serving time for multiple criminal convictions, including involuntary manslaughter and a felony drug charge.”

“At that point, the agency placed her in removal proceedings. On April 6, an immigration judge held that Ms. Tichelman’s criminal convictions were grounds for removal and ordered her removed from the United States. Ms. Tichelman will remain in ICE custody pending final arrangements for her removal.”

Tichelman, who lived in Folsom, reportedly had dual citizenship from both Canada and the United States.

The 30-year-old was a key figure in one of the most sensational criminal cases in Silicon Valley history.

She was sentenced to six years in jail in May of 2015 in the overdose death of Google executive Forrest Timothy Hayes on a luxury yacht moored in Santa Cruz Harbor.

According to evidence at her trial, surveillance footage from the yacht showed Tichelman gathering her belongings, including the heroin and needles, stepping over the 51-year-old victim’s body to finish a glass of wine and then lower a blind to conceal the body from view before leaving the boat.

She did not provide first aid or call 911 as Hayes suffered medical complications and went unconscious during the November overdose aboard his 50-foot yacht, Escape. His body was discovered the next morning by the boat’s captain.

Police said Tichelman, who boasted she had more than 200 clients, met her clients through the website, SeekingArrangement.com, which purports to connect wealthy men and women with attractive companions. Her clients included other Silicon Valley executives.

Tichelman was released from state prison on March 29th and immediately turned over to federal immigration officials.