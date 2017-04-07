Retired Bay Area Judge To Star On Reality Television Show

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A former Bay Area superior court judge and onetime KPIX legal analyst is about to make her debut on reality television.

Most people know LaDoris Cordell as one of Northern California’s first African-American female judges.

Cordell is many things: a composer and pianist, a sketch artist and — very soon — a reality television star.

She will be appearing in a new Fox show is called “You the Jury.”

The program hosted by Fox News Jeanine Pirro will feature Cordell presiding over a television courtroom where lawyers will argue for opposing sides of civil cases. Audiences will then have a chance to deliver a verdict on the case.

“It’ll be interesting to see how America votes and decides on these cases,” said Cordell.

When asked if she ever thought would be a star on a national show, Cordell said she is still surprised.

“The last thing on my mind. What the heck just happened?” laughed Cordell.

But Cordell says You the Jury will be jury duty unlike anything you’ve seen. The attorneys are among the top in the nation and the cases are cutting edge.

While Cordell admitted this isn’t how the legal system really works, she believes the show will encourage more civic engagement.