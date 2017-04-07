Storm Triggers Oakland Landslide; Nine Homes Evacuated

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Months of rain proved to be too much for an Oakland hillside that let loose Thursday evening, sending water, mud and debris toward a neighborhood where nine homes were forced to be evacuated.

The slide also wiped out Aitken Dr,, sending a portion of the roadway tumbling into a ravine.

Oakland Fire said it received a call reporting the massive slide in the 6700 block of Banning Dr. in the Oakland Hills just before 6 p.m.

While there were no reports of injuries or damage to the homes, officials said evacuations were still necessary due to the instability of the hillside.

Oakland fire Battalion Chief Dino Torres told the East Bay Times that the slide threatened two homes and forced seven homes to be evacuated as a precaution.

The collapse of Aitken Drive also cut off water to 25 homes.