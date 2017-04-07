Suspect Charged With Murder In Dismembered Body Case

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A 50-year-old San Bruno resident has been charged with murder and several other counts following the gruesome discovery of human remains inside his home and in the backyard, authorities said Friday.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters that David Stubblefield had been booked into San Mateo County jail on murder, robbery, burglary, the unlawful use and possession of tear gas and a felon in illegal possession of handgun charges.

Barberini said the coroner was still trying to determine the identity of the body discovered, but told reporters the missing person was a neighbor of Stubblefield’s.

“He (Stubblefield) was an acquaintance of the missing person,” he said.

Barberini said for the moment, the missing person’s case was “still open and not closed due to yesterday’s developments.”

Officers had gone to Stubblefield’s home at 3781 Pacific Heights Boulevard while investigating the whereabouts of the missing neighbor.

“While at the residence, detectives located what appeared to be a dismembered human corpse in the rear yard,” said Barberini, adding that remains from the same body were found inside the home.

Barberini called the investigation “an arduous task” and said investigators were dealing with two separate crime scenes in the same neighborhood.

Stubblefield – who has a criminal history — was taken from his home Thursday evening and interviewed by police at their headquarters.

After speaking with investigators, he was placed under arrest.