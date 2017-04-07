Entangled Whale Moving Up California Coast

SANTA CRUZ (KCBS) — An entangled gray whale is slowly making its way up the coast from Southern California, where it was first spotted a few days ago and people in the Monterey Bay area are being asked to keep a lookout so a whale-rescue team can assist it.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports the whale was first sighted off Dana Point in Orange County last Saturday heading north.

It was re-sighted on Wednesday off Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County and was expected to be in the waters off Big Sur on Thursday but it wasn’t spotted.

Officials say the whale has been exhibiting normal behavior despite its entanglement.

It is not known how much gear is attached to its body or the animal’s age, size or sex because researchers and rescuers have not been able to get close.

Observers are asked to call the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Entangled Whale Hotline at (877) SOS-WHALE or hail the U.S. Coast Guard on channel 16 if they spot the whale.