2 Suspects Accused In Attempted Carjacking In Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested as suspects in an alleged attempted carjacking earlier this week in Petaluma, police said Saturday.

Novato man Brandon MacPherson, 21, was arrested on Sunday following the alleged attempted carjacking by 22-year-old Tuesday Hughes.

MacPherson was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and attempted carjacking. Hughes escaped arrest Sunday but was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of North McDowell Boulevard.

Hughes, of Petaluma, was taken to the county jail where MacPherson was taken after he was arrested.

Hughes allegedly got out of a vehicle she was a passenger in on Sunday morning, opened the driver’s door and with a knife demanded the driver give up the vehicle.

The alleged attempted carjacking occurred before 6:58 a.m. when police responded to the 1600 block of Yarberry Drive.

The driver was able to take the knife away from Hughes who allegedly ran away. The victim was not injured and called police.

Officers located MacPherson as they were searching for Hughes. MacPherson allegedly admitted knowing Hughes and allegedly was carrying the knife used in the attempted carjacking.

According to what the victim told police, MacPherson was allegedly in the area when Hughes made the carjacking attempt.

