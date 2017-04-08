Gold Star Dad Who Criticized Trump During Campaign Has New Message

NEWARK (KPIX 5) — The Gold Star father who made an emotional speech regarding President Trump during the election is back in the Bay Area.

Khizr Khan’s words became one of the most notable quotes of 2016. Now he has a new message.

In front of hundreds of Pakistani-Americans, he and his wife Ghazala were once center stage, this time to encourage their community to give back.

The Silicon Valley Human Development Foundation hosted its 14th Annual Banquet Saturday to raise money to improve education and healthcare in remote Pakistani villages.

“A lot of people forget that immigrants, in general, they are doing a lot of good work,” said Javed Khan who volunteers with the organization.

This year it had the support of the Khans.

“The reason we came to this country is to make life better,” Khan told the crowd.

The Harvard-educated lawyer gave an emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention, asking then candidate Donald Trump if he had ever read the Constitution.

“I will gladly lend you my copy,” he said.

Khizr’s son, Humayan was a US army captain killed in a suicide attack in Iraq in 2004. He was just 27-years-old.

In Khizr’s keynote address to the foundation and its supporters he said his son’s memory will always be his inspiration to voice what’s most important, especially with the newWhite House administration.

“Under his grace, under his spirit, he would definitely stand up and speak out,” he said.

But even though he’s one of President Trump’s most outspoken critics, he kept the politics to a minimum in his speech. He and his wife focused, instead, on the efforts of the Human Development Foundation’s goals to help others help themselves.

“Mankind today needs that spirit,” said Khan. “Doesn’t matter in which country you live.”

Wife, Ghazala urged, “for all for humans to love each other. I see the future will be much stronger and loving and caring.”