State, Federal Agencies Respond To Sunken Barge Leaking Fuel Into Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — State and federal agencies on Friday responded to a sunken barge that was leaking fuel into the San Francisco Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, Vortex Marine Construction and Bay Area Rapid Transit responded to the sunken 112-foot freight barge Vengeance, Coast Guard officials said.

The barge, located just south of the Bay Bridge, was leaking diesel fuel into the bay.

Late Friday night, responders and investigators were at the site executing cleanup strategies for the potential release of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of hydraulic fluid, Coast Guard officials said.

Divers managed to plug the leaking fuel Friday afternoon.

A Coast Guard dive crew returned to inspect the area on Saturday morning.

Officials said they had not detected any impact to the shoreline.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report