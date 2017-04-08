Weekend Track Work Halts BART Service Between Lake Merritt, Fruitvale Stations

OAKLAND (KCBS) — BART riders traveling through Oakland this weekend should expect 20- to 40-minute delays on the Warm Springs and Dublin lines.
Workers are rebuilding the tracks between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations.
NO trains will run between Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations and the Lake Merritt station will be closed.
AC Transit will be offering a special shuttle service to help passengers.
This is the first of six planned weekend shutdowns to complete the track work in the Oakland area.