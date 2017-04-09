Lake Tahoe To Carson Valley Highway Reopens After Rockslides

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada highway connecting Lake Tahoe to the Carson Valley south of Carson City has reopened after rockslides with boulders as big as 4-feet tall fell this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reopened the Kingsbury Grade, State Route 207, late Saturday afternoon.

It was shut down a day earlier because the slide sent rocks, mud and loose trees onto the mountain highway west of Genoa.

Officials said one slope on the Kingsbury Grade slid about a foot in a 24-hour period.

Crews have cleaned up the area, removing loose boulders, trees and soil to reduce the risk of it falling down on cars.

But transportation officials are still warning drivers to be careful, as the wet weather in northern Nevada continues to pose a risk to the roads.

