Marin County Sheriff’s Deputy Hurt In Suspected DUI Collision

April 9, 2017 2:02 PM
MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A Marin County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision with a suspected intoxicated driver early Sunday morning in Mill Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers received a call at 3:19 a.m. asking for help because a sheriff’s deputy was in a traffic collision.

The collision occurred on Shoreline Highway, CHP officials said.

An investigation suggests that 34-year-old Justin Satterfield of Mill Valley was driving a 1997 Honda Civic on Shoreline Highway when he allegedly failed to negotiate a curve.

A sheriff’s deputy was coming from the opposite direction when the 34-year-old’s car allegedly crossed in front of the deputy’s and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to CHP officials.

Satterfield was uninjured. CHP officers interviewed him and arrested him on suspicion of DUI causing injury.

Satterfield was taken to the county jail.

