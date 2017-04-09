Sound Idea: Squelching Stress with Sonic Meditation at Conservatory of Flowers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As night falls on Golden Gate Park, people file in to the Conservatory of Flowers, past the exotic plants, carrying yoga mats.
They aren’t here for a yoga class, however.
“What we’re trying to do is create an environment where people can unplug from the day — unplug from their life for an hour,” Guy Douglas explained.
Douglas describes himself as a “sound practitioner” and he wants to help people tune in the music of the spheres.
“We’re all carrying our own vibrations as we walk in here from our day. So it’s really an aligning of frequencies — to kind of align you with these pure harmonics and tones — very organic and astral, designed to take you out of your mind,” Douglas said.
