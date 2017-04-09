Woman Hit In Drive-by Shooting On Highway 4 In Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a woman was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on Highway 4 in Antioch, adding to the uptick in Bay Area highway shootings in the last two years.

Two panhandlers were fired at and one was struck at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 4 near the Lone Tree Way off-ramp in what’s been called a drive-by shooting.

Initially no injuries were reported. The victim was taken to a hospital, treated and released, CHP spokesman Officer Jonathan Fransen said.

Last month two Contra Costa County law enforcement officials tried to assure the public that gangs are responsible for the violence.

The violence involve members of one gang shooting at members of another gang.

Since the start of 2015, 111 shootings have occurred on Bay Area freeways. Seventeen people have been arrested and charged in the violence and a similar number with ties to the shootings have been arrested, CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Paul Fontana said last month.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Contra Costa Division at (925) 646-4980.

