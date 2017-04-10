3 Suspects At Large Following Portola Valley Home Burglary

PORTOLA VALLEY (CBS SF) –Three burglary suspects are at large following a break-in and theft Monday morning at a Portola Valley home, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Dispatchers received a call at about 9 a.m. from a resident who lives in the 100 block of Golden Oak Drive, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.

He was out of town but his security system alerted him to people who he didn’t know who were on his property.

Deputies responded and found a rear window broken and that some of the resident’s belongings were taken, Zuno said.

No weapons were seen on the suspects. Deputies had initially advised people to avoid the area but are no longer doing so.

Deputies will continue to search the area and are working with the home’s resident to get images of the suspects, according to Zuno.

