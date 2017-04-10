Heartbroken Father Of Slain Richmond Mom: ‘I Just Want Justice’

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The grieving father of the Richmond mom who was gunned down in front of her children last week spoke out about her ambush murder Monday outside of the homicide suspect’s first court appearance.

43-year-old Lawyer Dushan McBride is the San Pablo man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend Rashanda Franklin to death as she sat behind the wheel of her car last Tuesday as her children sat in the back seat. He appeared in court in Richmond Monday afternoon, but did not enter a plea.

Franklin’s father Michael Porter said looked his daughter’s alleged killer in the eye during the brief court appearance. He told KPIX 5 he hopes justice is served.

“It’s totally wrong. My baby is gone and there is nothing I can do to bring her back,” said the distraught Porter. “I just want justice.”

McBride is alleged to have shot and killed his former girlfriend, 29-year-old Richmond resident Franklin, last Tuesday when she was trying to drive her sons, both under 10 years old, to school in the northeast area of Richmond.

McBride was arrested the next day in Sacramento by Richmond police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Friday, McBride was charged with murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle and faces firearms offenses and other enhancements, according to Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts.

Porter said his two grandsons have not been the same since witnessing their mothers slaying.

“The boys are not doing well. They are having nightmares, waking up screaming at night,” said Porter.

In video from the scene of the shooting last week, neighbors can be seen rushing out to help. One woman is seen getting the children out of the car.

Franklins father said he never saw this coming, but he is determined to see it through.

“The only thing I am looking for is justice,” said Porter. “My heart is torn and broken. He has taken my baby away from me. I wish I could get the death penalty in the state of California for him.”

McBride’s arraignment was postponed to April 17 at the request of his attorney, Nicole Eiland of the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office.

McBride was barely visible as he stood behind his attorney, arms shackled behind him, clad in yellowish-orange and under guard in a room separated by barred walls from the rest of the courtroom.

When asked by Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge David Goldstein if he agreed to having the arraignment postponed, McBride said he did.

During Monday’s hearing, McBride’s attorney initially asked if the arraignment could be postponed two weeks to give her time to read the documents in the case.

In response, Deputy District Attorney Derek Butts said the 50-page packet of documents including the police reports could be delivered quickly to Eiland.

In addition to Franklin’s father, more than a dozen other friends and relatives attended the hearing, clustered across four rows of seats in the courtroom.

“She was my cousin,” said Danquell Bethancourt of Richmond before the hearing. “I am here because I want justice to be served for Rashanda. I’m here to serve my family.”

Speaking to Erica Jones of Richmond, Bethancourt said, “I don’t even know what to feel any more. It was too much.”

Jones said, “Rashanda didn’t deserve this. Justice will be served.”

McBride’s bail remains at $3.1 million.

